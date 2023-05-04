US Asset Management LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

PNW stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

