V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 1,137,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,115. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

