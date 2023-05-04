Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $59,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

