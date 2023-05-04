Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $266,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $344,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

