Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323,163 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $27,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $266,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $344,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 8,199,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,052. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

