Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.57. The company had a trading volume of 688,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

