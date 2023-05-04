Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 737,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,291,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,125,000 after acquiring an additional 118,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

