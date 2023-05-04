Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.64. 357,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

