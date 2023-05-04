Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

MGC stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,109. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

