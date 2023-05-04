Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,799,000 after buying an additional 124,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.75. The stock had a trading volume of 284,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

