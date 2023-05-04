Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Axiom Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.1% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.69. 14,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,270. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

