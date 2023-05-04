Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 698,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,624. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

