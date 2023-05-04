Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.93. 461,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,532. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.