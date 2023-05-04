Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.42. 887,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,271. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

