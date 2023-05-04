Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VPU stock opened at $147.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.