Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.99 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

