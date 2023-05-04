VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $2.81. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 95,029 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $467,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,072,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 33.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 85,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 177,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

