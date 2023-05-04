Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.18 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $42.18 million and $955,357.77 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00037898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,445,937,740 coins and its circulating supply is 2,445,937,737 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.