Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $268,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,636,385.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 404,275 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,811 in the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

