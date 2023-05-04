Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) is one of 993 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ventyx Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventyx Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ventyx Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ventyx Biosciences Competitors 4315 15256 41742 729 2.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $55.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 103.66%. Given Ventyx Biosciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ventyx Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

95.6% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A -34.99% -32.56% Ventyx Biosciences Competitors -3,400.99% -234.57% -35.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A -$108.43 million -19.05 Ventyx Biosciences Competitors $8.98 billion $241.25 million -3.80

Ventyx Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences. Ventyx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ventyx Biosciences beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company is developing VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

