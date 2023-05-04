Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.36 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Venus USDC has a market cap of $105.36 million and approximately $46.89 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02208365 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42,761,076.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

