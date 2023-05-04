Verasity One Day Volume Reaches $9.95 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $56.28 million and $9.95 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003435 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000679 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

