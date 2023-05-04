Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.08. 422,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.