Veritas Investment Research Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FCR.UN stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.50. 285,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,581. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$14.08 and a 52 week high of C$18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.