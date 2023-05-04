Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,250. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$15.48 and a one year high of C$39.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.8246753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

