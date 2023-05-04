Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $380.00 at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $346.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,016 shares of company stock worth $18,813,959 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

