Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $6,450,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 730,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 296,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

