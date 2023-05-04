Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 3,576,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,305 shares of company stock worth $449,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after buying an additional 586,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.