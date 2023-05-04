Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) versus Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Financial Analysis

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -65.98% -49.67% Inogen -22.21% -8.72% -6.53%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million $0.03 70.00 Inogen $377.24 million 0.85 -$83.77 million ($3.66) -3.79

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Inogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vicarious Surgical and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inogen 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Inogen has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.59%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Inogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Inogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

