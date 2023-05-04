Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $201.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Insider Activity at Victory Capital

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

