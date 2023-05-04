Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $10,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 216,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 244.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 125.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

