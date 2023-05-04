Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,337. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $423.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

