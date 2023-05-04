Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 788.43 ($9.85).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.50) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.87) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 625 ($7.81) to GBX 740 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 899.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 775.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 705.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,321.84%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,496,251.87). 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

