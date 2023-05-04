Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61 to $0.66 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 223,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,606. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

