Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

