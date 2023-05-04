Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00011538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $92.26 million and $5.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,048.18 or 0.99903560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.32547559 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,855,370.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.