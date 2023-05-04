Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

WMT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $149.72. 1,587,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,036. The firm has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

