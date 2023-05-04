Wanchain Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $47.80 million and $563,309.42 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,496,940 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

