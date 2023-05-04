Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of HCC traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 1,168,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,890. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,790,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

