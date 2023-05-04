Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $123,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after buying an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

About Camden Property Trust

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.97. 64,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,901. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

