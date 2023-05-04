Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 0.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $50,107,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $35,605,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $177.49. 210,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,571. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $223.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.