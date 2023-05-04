Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.95 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 1,474,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

