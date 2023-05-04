Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $592,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. 344,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

