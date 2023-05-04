Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.88. 552,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.