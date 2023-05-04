Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,079 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.