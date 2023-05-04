Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $141.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average of $144.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

