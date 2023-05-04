Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.70. 57,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,476. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

