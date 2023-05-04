Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

