Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lowered by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.13. 202,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.18. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

