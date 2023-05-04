Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $157.38. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading

